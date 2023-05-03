Liverpool 1, Fulham 0: Man of the Match

Liverpool held on for a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Anfield tonight. The first half looked like it was going to be a comfortable Liverpool win, but the Reds struggled as the second half wore on and ended up making it a bit tense at the end. While the individual performances largely mirrored the game flow, there were a few standouts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was immense in his more central role once again, and Ibrahima Konaté did an excellent job of defensively covering the extra space Trent’s new role opens on the right side. Mohamed Salah converted another penalty and gave Fulham’s defenders some problems, and Alisson Becker came up with a couple of huge saves near the end to preserve a narrow lead and the clean sheet.

