 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liverpool 1, Fulham 0: Man of the Match

With a narrow win over Fulham in the Premier League in the books, we want you to help us choose Liverpool’s man of the match.

By WaterWorldIsMyNightmare
/ new
Liverpool FC v Fulham FC - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool held on for a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Anfield tonight. The first half looked like it was going to be a comfortable Liverpool win, but the Reds struggled as the second half wore on and ended up making it a bit tense at the end. While the individual performances largely mirrored the game flow, there were a few standouts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was immense in his more central role once again, and Ibrahima Konaté did an excellent job of defensively covering the extra space Trent’s new role opens on the right side. Mohamed Salah converted another penalty and gave Fulham’s defenders some problems, and Alisson Becker came up with a couple of huge saves near the end to preserve a narrow lead and the clean sheet.

Poll

Who was Liverpool’s man of the match against Fulham?

view results
  • 44%
    Trent Alexander-Arnold
    (20 votes)
  • 8%
    Ibrahima Konaté
    (4 votes)
  • 15%
    Mohamed Salah
    (7 votes)
  • 31%
    Alisson Becker
    (14 votes)
45 votes total Vote Now

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.

In This Stream

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Fulham

View all 9 stories

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside