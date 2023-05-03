Liverpool 1 Fulham 0 - Match Recap: Salah Wins It From The Spot

Liverpool 1 - 0 Fulham

Reds: Salah 39’ (pen)’

Cottagers: N/A

Pre-Match

Klopp decides on unleashing maximum chaotic himbo energy by starting both Darwin Núñez and Kostas Tsimikas. This game is ending 7-3 one way or another, and might end in a Darwin-Kostas make out session. Either way, we should be in for some fireworks tonight and I’m here for it.

Elsewhere Henderson comes back into the side, and Luis Diaz gets his second consecutive start. Although other results for teams above Liverpool haven’t been going their way, the Reds can make it 5 wins on the spin tonight, no small feat considering the season we’ve had so far. If the Reds keep winning, they might, just might, real either Manchester United or Newcastle in. Only one way to find out.

First Half

Klopp has apparently given the lads free reign to shoot from distance today. Trent has let loose twice and Diaz once from outside the box in the opening few minutes. But it’s not all shots from distance, the Reds created a few good chances in the opening 20 minutes, but just couldn’t quite put the finishing touches on otherwise great moves.

As the half drags on Liverpool lost a bit of their early momentum, and aren’t quite moving the ball as quickly or easily as they were in the opening phases.

And then! Núñez wins a pen (a soft pen, but a pen nevertheless!) while running away from goal down a blind alley. Mo steps up and slots from the spot for the second game in a row!

Liverpool see out their 1-0 advantage until halftime. It was a good if not great first half from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. However, the visitors haven’t shown much attacking ambition, so if Liverpool can stretch their lead to two goals, that might be enough to wrap up all three points.

Second Half

Liverpool win a corner early in the second half and Trent attempts to recreate “Corner Taken Quickly,” but Salah is not ready for it. Mohamed Salah, sir, you are no Divock Origi! Meanwhile, Diaz is looking back to nearly his former self. He’s back to dribbling past defenders for fun, and if his teammates could finish he’d probably have an assist by now tonight.

Klopp makes his firs change on 65, bringing off Luis Dias and Tsimikas for Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson. So far Liverpool look largely in control without ever really threatening the visitors. Not going to lie, would really love an insurance goal at some point before this gets nervy.

Alisson hasn’t had much to do tonight, but comes up with a huge save from close range to keep the narrow advantage for the hosts.

With just under ten minutes to go, Klopp makes a triple sub, bringing off Núñez, Curtis Jones, and Mohamed Salah, for Diogo Jota, James Milner, and Harvey Elliott.

Alisson has to come well off his line for another last ditch intervention and we are officially in “nervy” territory.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool score no goals from open play, but walk away with a clean sheet and all three points. Five games on the trot. Up the Reds.