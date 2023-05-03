Liverpool vs Fulham: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. FULHAM
| Wednesday, May 3rd |
Premier League | Anfield
8PM GMT/3PM EST
This time last week, Liverpool were able to come from behind to beat West Ham, extending their winning streak to three games. Now, with four consecutive wins under their belt, they’ll try to extend it to five against Fulham.
From a Wet Ham to a Full Ham, send your hams from Mars and we’ll beat them too.
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Fulham
Television: No Coverage (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV Canada (Canada); Hotstar VIP (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 1 (Nigeria); 222 Hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
TEAM NEWS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2023
Our line-up to face Fulham tonight in the @PremierLeague #LIVFUL
FULHAM
Our #LIVFUL line-up!— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 3, 2023
Five changes for this one. pic.twitter.com/rk5rUvlpkR
JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY
If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.
Loading comments...