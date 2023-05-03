Liverpool vs Fulham: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. FULHAM

| Wednesday, May 3rd |

Premier League | Anfield

8PM GMT/3PM EST

This time last week, Liverpool were able to come from behind to beat West Ham, extending their winning streak to three games. Now, with four consecutive wins under their belt, they’ll try to extend it to five against Fulham.

From a Wet Ham to a Full Ham, send your hams from Mars and we’ll beat them too.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television: No Coverage (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV Canada (Canada); Hotstar VIP (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 1 (Nigeria); 222 Hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

TEAM NEWS



Our line-up to face Fulham tonight in the @PremierLeague #LIVFUL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2023

FULHAM

Our #LIVFUL line-up!



Five changes for this one. pic.twitter.com/rk5rUvlpkR — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 3, 2023

