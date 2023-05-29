Klopp Talk: “It’s Over And Now We Can Start Preparing For the Future”

You know what, sometimes the best thing you can say about something is ‘well, at least it’s over.’ At least the season’s over and we don’t need to think about it ever again, even if it does mean not reliving some truly glorious moments because seriously. And it’s not just the fans that feel that way. The boss was asked about his overall thoughts on the season, and boy did he deliver:

“There were moments in the season where you thought the season would be four years long,” Jurgen Klopp told the club’s website after the final game of the season ended in a 4-4 draw against 20th place Southampton. “Thank God [for] the last 10 or 12 games. I am not sure how long we didn’t lose for... 11 games, so that helped massively, gave us a real boost, gave us perspective and gave us a basis for what we have to do. That it didn’t turn into the best ever season, we see that, we know that, we are very disappointed about the fact we didn’t make it into the top four, but there are moments when you have to admit there are four teams that were better than us. That’s the truth.”

“We played a bad season and we came fifth, that is a message as well. Imagine we are more our normal self, which we absolutely will be again next season, then we will be a contender again. The last 10, 11 games helped us to realise that again because before then from a consistency point of view [it was] a season very difficult to understand. We understood how we came into the situation, but there were so many moments when we thought we’d sorted it now and then a week later we saw not yet. That was the problem and that’s it. It’s over and now we can start preparing for the future.”

The future might not include the Champions League, but you know what it does include? Not this season.