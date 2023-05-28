Southampton 4, Liverpool 4: Man Of The Match

Liverpool started off quickly with goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in the opening 15 minutes. What followed was a squad of players who haven’t played together looking like a squad of players who haven’t played together as Liverpool were carved open repeatedly to the tune of four straight goals. Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota scored two quick goals to bring it back level, with the Portuguese hitting a rocket to complete his brace. Honestly, who cares about the match. This was a goodbye to at least two of the squad out there in Bobby Firmino and James Milner, and potentially many more.

