Southampton 4, Liverpool 4 - Match Recap: Firmino Scores in Farewell Match

Southampton 4 - 4 Liverpool

Home Team: Ward-Prowse 19', Sulemana 28’, 47', A. Armstrong 64’

Away Team: Jota 10’, 73', Firmino 14’, Gakpo 72’

Pre-Match

Klopp promised changes with nothing to really play for today, but it’s a stronger lineup than may have been expected. Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson are left out of the teamsheet as Caoimhín Kelleher, Joël Matip, and Kostas Tsimikas get the starting nod. James Milner and Roberto Firmino will both start in what will be their final match for Liverpool.

First Half

Liverpool strike first! The first 10 minutes are pretty uneventful until Southampton try to play out from the back and Romeo Lavia passes it straight to Diogo Jota who easily fires into an open goal. Doesn't quite feel deserved, but you take them however you can get them.

FIRMINO MAKES IT TWO! He receives a Fabinho pass at the top of the box, fakes a shot that sends two defenders to the floor, and then nutmegs the keeper. Bobby scoring the most Bobby of goals in his final match. The traveling Kop explodes into Si Senor. I'm not crying, you're crying.

Southampton get one back from James Ward-Prowse after an attack down their right draws too many defenders and leaves Alexander-Arnold alone to cover three attackers. The home side quickly switch fields and the Saints captain does well to finesse it past Kelleher into the bottom corner. 2-1 after 20 minutes.

I got up for 2 minutes to get Advil for a rapidly worsening headache and Southampton equalized apparently. I have no idea what happened and can't be bothered to go find out. Sulemana scored the goal and it's level at 2.

They go into the half 2-2. Liverpool look good with the ball, but when Southampton have it its pretty clear the keeper and defensive line don't play together much.

Second Half

It took all of two minutes for Southampton to take the lead. They break quickly after recovering the ball in their defensive third and Sulemana curls one in around Kelleher. The goal was well taken, and the acrobatic celebration was spectacular. Not a good start to the half for Liverpool.

Klopp goes for the quadruple change at 56' and with Firmino's substitution, his Liverpool career is officially at an end. I'm definitely crying this time, and you should be too.

Yikes. Henderson with a really poor giveaway in midfield and Adam Armstrong takes it down and doubles the lead 49 seconds after subbing on.

Southampton's fourth woke Liverpool up. After a few minutes of sustained pressure, Gakpo cuts it to 4-3 after a gorgeous ball over the top from Elliott and a perfect cross from Alexander-Arnold.

And then Jota ties it almost immediately afterward! Salah slips him in and it's a beautiful strike from Jota into the top corner. Four all with 17 minutes to go. Game on.

Ahhhh Salah hits the post. It's unlikely he meant to do it, but he loops it over the keeper with his first touch, and the ball bangs off the bottom of the left post. So close there for Mo.

Another near miss for Salah as he gets an open look near the penalty spot, but the keeper makes an impressive save on the verge of stoppage time. The Egyptian gets another chance moments later but pushes his curling effort past the far post.

Now it's Kelleher's turn as he makes an impressive safe to push a difficult shot over the bar and keep this one 4-4. And that’s how this one will finish.

Final Thoughts

Finishing the year by dropping points to the 20th-placed side thanks to a very lackluster defensive performance feels like a perfect encapsulation of Liverpool’s 2022-23 season. It’s a shame to end the illustrious LFC careers of Firmino and Milner on a disappointing result to cap off a disappointing season, but we did get a memorable Bobby goal to remember him by.

YNWA Bobby and Jimmy.