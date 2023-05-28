Southampton vs Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

SOUTHAMPTON VS LIVERPOOL

| Sunday, May 28th |

Premier League | St. Mary’s Stadium

4:30PM BST/11:30AM EST

The 2022-23 season is finally, mercifully coming to an end. Liverpool are locked into fifth regardless of the result as they end the year with a trip to already relegated Southampton. With nothing to play for but pride for either side, don’t be surprised to see a weird match with lackluster lineups.

It will be one more chance to give Roberto Firmino and James Milner a final sendoff as they prepare to depart Liverpool this summer, so they are all but guaranteed to at least make cameo appearances.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Southampton vs. Liverpool

Television: Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV Canada(Canada); JioTV (India); Astro Arena 2 (Malaysia); SuperSport Variety 2 (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport Variety 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

SOUTHAMPTON

LIVERPOOL

