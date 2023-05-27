Rumour Mongering: Burnley Keen On Carvalho Signing

Burnley is looking to solidify their Premier League place after winning the Championship division this year. They’re no longer Sean Dyche’s boring Burnley, now they’re completely reinvented under manager Vincent Kompany. A report from Football Insider suggests that one of the players they are looking to sign, either on loan or permanently, is Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho.

The young Portuguese attacker joined the Reds last summer from Fulham for £7.7 million. His Liverpool career started very brightly when he scored a 98th minute winner against Newcastle United. But as the season wore on the 20-year-old he couldn’t break into the team. He ended his 2022-23 season with 3 goals in about 640 minutes.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested in his press conference on Friday that the youngster could use a season on loan with consistent playing time after Carvalho after enduring “not the best year” of his young career.

As mentioned, Burnley is a completely revolutionized side from the team that many Premier League fans are used to. Kompany plays an attacking style, leading Burnley to 101 points and the Championship title this season.