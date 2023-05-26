Fabinho: “We All Will Miss Bobby”

Fan and club favourite Bobby Firmino played his last Liverpool home game against Aston Villa, and managed to salvage a point for the Reds as a parting gesture by scoring an equalizer. His Brazilian teammate and friend Fabinho is delighted that he scored in his last game at Anfield.

“It was a hard game, a tough game against Aston Villa – they played really well and defended really well. We needed somebody like Bobby there to help us and I was really happy for him”, he said.

Firmino grew as a versatile player under Jurgen Klopp, and was one of the manager’s favourites as well for his work ethic and footballing brain. Fabinho echoed the thoughts of many of his teammates whilst mentioning how special he has been.

“We all will miss Bobby. You can see how special he is for the fans, for us the players. For me personally, he was really important for me since my arrival at the club, the way he welcomed me, he helped me to adapt in the club, in the city”, he said.

“I didn’t expect this moment to arrive because for me Bobby means Liverpool but unfortunately we have to say goodbye to him and I just wish the best for him and his family.”