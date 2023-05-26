Mohamed Salah Apologizes To Liverpool Fans: “We Let You Down”

After six continuous seasons in Europe’s premier competition, Liverpool face a shift to Europa League football in the 2023/24 season as Man United’s decisive 4-1 win over Chelsea put an end to the slim chance of finishing in the top four.

Despite a late season rally, Reds supporters will not have much argument with the fact that the club’s performance this season did not justify a Champions League berth, a sentiment echoed strongly by Mohamed Salah, who took to social media to express his disappointment and apologize to the fans.

“We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed,” the Liverpool star posted. “We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum.” His raw sentiment highlighted the team’s shared disappointment in the season’s outcome.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsrjyCgNb_g/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Although Liverpool showed promising signs of recovery towards the end of the season following a system change, the torrid start to the campaign (and middle and pretty much all but the final six weeks of the season) were ultimately too much to overcome.

Much like how the injury-racked 2020-21 season set the platform for a quadruple challenge the next year, disappointment could serve as a significant motivator for a team known for its resilience.

Meaning that despite this setback this season has represented, Liverpool supporters will hope to continue the squad rebuild in retooling for the 2023/24 season and give a go at winning the only club trophy in the Europa League that hasn’t been won in Klopp’s tenure.