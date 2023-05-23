Cody Gakpo: “It Was Written” That Firmino Would Score

While not much in this season has gone right for Liverpool this season — aside from spanking Manchester United 7-0 never forget — watching Roberto Firmino score in front of the Kop in the last home game of his Liverpool career was undeniably satisfying. Firmino deserved a fantastic send off after eight wildly successful seasons with the club.

The goal is unlikely to change anything for the outcome of Liverpool’s season, but that isn’t really the point.

Cody Gakpo, who himself was another good thing about Liverpool’s season, recognized the occasion.

“I think it was written that he has to score this one!” he said of Firmino’s equalizer. “I’m really happy for him that he can score this one – not the winner but a really important one and I think everybody will remember him as the legend he is on the pitch and the very good guy he is off the pitch.”

Gakpo also talked about his experience playing in front of the Liverpool fans this season and the energy of the roaring Kop.

“To be honest, it’s really amazing. The fans, I cannot describe them! They are with us even in the bad times and in the good times as well so I really appreciate all of them and let’s make the next season a better one,” he said.

Gakpo had a goal of his own called offside earlier in the match. He’ll have one more match to add to his inaugural season goal tally when the Reds end their season against Southampton on Sunday.