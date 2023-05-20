Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Draw With Aston Villa

With Liverpool’s season on the brink there had to be someone to step up. As it’s been so many times before, the Reds’ hero was Roberto Firmino. Top 4 hopes are pretty grim looking, but at least they’ll go into the final day thanks to Bobby’s crucial goal to rescue a point against Aston Villa.

The 1-1 draw with Villa was a slog in every since of the word, but thanks to Bobby we have a small glimmer of hope heading into the final day of the season. Other things happened in the match and I’m sure there’s words dedicated to that, but all of that feels quaint in comparison. The most important thing is that up to the final minute of his final game Firmino gave us everything. He fought for us and we sang for him.

Often times we see a club legend become mortal before our very eyes. We saw this with The Club Legend and those final few seasons will always feel sour. Not with our number 9. Every second he spent at our club will be remembered fondly. The flips, the tricks, the no look goals, every trophy under the sun. All of it. There’s something that the Kop wants you to know. What’s that? Give the ball to Bobby and he will score. He will be loved forever.

Right, so about the match. It was a very frustrating endeavor for all involved. Liverpool were just not at it all game, with the final pass often sailing out for a goal kick or right to the goalkeeper. With that said, the VAR got involved to chalk off a goal under questionable circumstances. That goal was the difference maker between a draw and a win. Happens sometimes, I guess.

Now join us as we examine some of the narratives, tactics, reactions, and questions Liverpool will be dealing with and the fans will be talking about in the aftermath.

Winners and Losers

Winners

James Milner

So much of today is about Roberto Firmino and for good reason, but some of it needs to be set aside for James Milner. It makes sense that his final Anfield appearance is being overshadowed by another player’s farewell. It’s what he would want. 331 Liverpool appearances for Milner, more than any other club. He is our James Milner. Crucial to everything that’s happened with the best team we’ve ever seen. Loved forever.

Roberto Firmino

When everyone else wasn’t playing well he was the man to step up and score a goal that could save the season. What a man. I’m crying while writing this.

Losers

Refereeing, the FA, the PGMOL

John Brooks was the 4th official at the center of the controversy that got Jurgen Klopp suspended. It is absolutely scandalous that he was the referee today. The less said about that is probably for the best.

What Happens Next?

Liverpool have one game remaining this season and their hopes for Top 4 are on life support. Newcastle United and Manchester United both just need 1 more point from their remaining matches to qualify for Champions League football next season. Newcastle plays Leicester City on Monday, Chelsea on the final day. Manchester United plays Chelsea on Thursday, Fulham on the final day. It seems pretty likely that both teams will get a point from those two matches. However, weird stuff has happened before. We shall see.