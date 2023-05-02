Liverpool vs. Fulham: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

Liverpool vs Fulham

| Wednesday, May 3rd |

League | Anfield

8PM BST / 3PM EST

After a four-match win streak with an aggregate goal difference of 15-7, Liverpool look to continue their late-season resurgence, as they intend to avenge their opening day draw to this year’s surprise package Fulham.

Largely tipped to battle it out in the bottom five, the Cottagers have taken many in the league by surprise, starting with the Reds who dropped a point that they had all but taken for granted on opening day, drawing 2-2 at the Craven Cottage as Aleksandar Mitrovic tormented the visiting backline with his physicality.

Marco Silva’s men haven’t been super consistent, often alternating winning streaks and losing runs, but they’ve largely settled into their mid-table role, and currently sit tenth, 11 points behind the Reds.

Fulham will have to make do without Mitrovic, who is serving a suspension, as well as Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream and Layvin Kurzawa — all missing out through injury — relatively speaking huge blows to the team’s goalscoring threat, but former Red Harry Wilson has scored or assisted in three of his last four games and will undoubtedly relish the opportunity to put one in the net at his old ground.

Projected Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Diaz, Gakpo, Salah

No injury news in the backline for the Reds, and whether Joël Matip spells Ibrahima Konaté will largely be down to whether the Frenchman can continue performing the massive number of tasks assigned to him twice a week in the long term. Otherwise, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will round out the defense.

In midfield, Naby Keïta remains some way short of match readiness, but otherwize Jürgen Klopp can call on all the big guns, and a trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago doesn’t seem unlikely, with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and James Milner potential replacements.

Up top, Diogo Jota will miss out with a back injury — likely suffered last weekend at West Ham when he was brutalised by Vladimir Coufal — and Roberto Firmino remains just short of fitness, leading to a likely starting lineup of Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, as Darwin Núñez continues to play second fiddle in Klopp’s new-look possession set-up.

What the Managers Said

Jürgen Klopp: “They’ve built a really, really, really good side, so we are aware of how good they are, especially if we let them be. We have to make sure they cannot be at their best, that’s the first job to do.”

Marco Silva: “.“

The Officials

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistant referees: Darren Cann, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Darren England

VAR: Tony Harrington, Dan Cook

Kickoff is set for 8PM GMT/3PM EST tomorrow, and television listings for the match can be found on LiveSoccerTV.

Kickoff is set for 8PM GMT/3PM EST tomorrow, and television listings for the match can be found on LiveSoccerTV.

In the meantime, and as always, we'll be keeping you updated with all the buildup to the game, including team news as it's released, our live matchday thread, and post-match recaps from The Liverpool Offside staff.