Klopp Criticizes Referees After Tottenham Match

When Jürgen Klopp is mad at you...you know. Let’s just say he doesn’t have the best poker face, especially mid-match.

On Sunday when Mohamed Salah was given a foul that led to Tottenham’s third goal, Klopp was clearly incensed with the decision.

Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s fourth goal that won the game a mere two minutes after Richarlison evened it up. Klopp gloated to the fourth official, John Brooks, running up to him and screaming in his face. It was peak Klopp honestly, and ended in him tweaking his hamstring in his exuberance.

Following the display, lead referee Paul Tierney issued Klopp with a yellow card for his celebration.

Klopp went on to make some claims about Tierney, going past subtly implying bias, the way managers usually do, to straight saying it.

“How they can give a foul on Mohamed Salah? We have our history with Tierney, I really don’t know what he has against us, he has said there is no problems but that cannot be true,” he said.

He went on to concede that, “My celebration was unnecessary, which is fair, but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay.”

It’s unclear what interaction Klopp is referring to, and the PGMOL said that there were no inappropriate words exchanged.

The referee organization released a statement after the fact:

“Match officials in the Premier League are recorded in all games via a communications system and having fully reviewed the audio of referee Paul Tierney from today’s fixture, we can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierney’s actions were improper.”

Without access to said recordings, it’s a ‘he said / she said’ debate, but whatever the truth is, the FA is now looking into Klopp’s post-match comments and may charge him for disrespecting a referee.