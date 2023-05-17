Darwin Núñez Opens Up About His Life Early Life

Darwin Núñez joined Liverpool last summer from Benfica for a reported £64 million. The Uruguayan was a welcome addition to the team to help strengthen their attack. While the team hasn’t been having the best season, Núñez has nonetheless impressed with the way he came out of the gate firing.

In a new video posted on the club’s YouTube channel and official website, the 23-year-old is invited to describe his life story in his own words.

Núñez, according to the man himself, grew up running around in the small town of Artigas, Uruguay before leaving at 14-years-old to pursue his football career. A typical teenager, Núñez described his younger self as “naughty” and didn’t recognize how hard his parents worked for him to follow his dream.

After that, he talked about being sidelined for a year and a half with injury and how he relied on his family to make it through.

Núñez looks to be a big part of Jürgen Klopp’s future plans for the attack, along with Luis Díaz, Diogo Jota and the burgeoning Curtis Jones. It’s still a work in progress, but it’s exciting to see what next season will bring for his place in the team.