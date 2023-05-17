Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Sign 14-Year-Old Teenager Harvey Owen From Wolves

According to The Secret Scout on Twitter, Liverpool FC are set to offer a pre-scholarship to Wolves’ 14-year-old defender, Harvey Owen.

The teenager is said to be highly rated by the staff at the Wolves academy and is a right-footed defender.

#Liverpool are set to compete a deal of up to 800k for 14-year-old Harvey Owen from #Wolves



Fee rises as he’s been offered a pre scholarship at #LFC



With clubs unable to sign players from Europe at 16 due to Brexit



— TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) May 15, 2023

Here’s some praise from his academy coach Wes Hughes, courtesy of the Wolves official website:

“Harvey was introduced to the group last year as a 13-year-old playing in the under-15s youth cup. The boys went on and did quite well in the competition and got to the semi-final – Harvey was a part of that journey and the boys really took to him as a younger player. “He’s a right-footed player who likes to play on the left side at the back – whether that’s in a back three or a back four. He’s come on leaps and bounds in terms of his football. We truly believe if he can overcome some difficulties and embrace some of the adversity, he can surprise a few. “We recently played at Tottenham and he had a nice pat on the back from an ex-player in Yaya Toure. He personally went up to Harvey and said that he had a lot of potential and would be a really good player in the future, so I think he’ll be really proud of that.”

That’s high praise form an EPL legend. Hopefully, we’ll add to our growing collection of Harveys soon at Kirkby.