Liverpool Announce Pre-Season Fixtures

Liverpool have announced some of their pre-season fixtures to be played over this summer. The team is headed to Asia for the Singapore Festival of Football. The Reds also held last pre-season’s games in Singapore, where they won the not-at-all-fake Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy against Crystal Palace. This summer will be their triumphant return to defend their title.

The visit will satisfy sponsorship commitments with primary shirt sponsor Standard Chartered and also cut back on the amount of travel the team has to do. For example, a potential trip to the USA, where the Reds haven’t been since 2019, would likely require cross-continental flights that will tire out the players and take time away from training.

The matches announced by the club are against last Monday night’s opponents, Leicester City, on Sunday, July 30th and Bayern Munich on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The club will hold an open training session on Saturday, July 29th, and in between their preparations they’ll take part in community projects.

The 2023-24 season will kick off on Saturday, August 12th, so there will be more matches added to the pre-season list closer to home upon their return from Singapore.