Alexander-Arnold on Curtis Jones: “He’s Impressed Us All”

Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke to the press together after Liverpool’s decisive three-goal win away at Leicester. Jones was initially asked whether he played well, and understated his commanding performance:

“I think so yeah, definitely. It was a game where we had the ball a lot — and I scored two as well, so that’s good.”

Alexander-Arnold was a bit firmer, and when asked whether Curtis Jones “really stepped up” tonight, the other goalscorer was lush with compliments for his fellow Scouser:

“For sure, for sure, and it’s not just been tonight. I think since he came into the team again. He’s a lad who obviously would’ve wanted to play more throughout the whole season, but he’s stepped up once he got the chance again. I think that’s all you can do.

“I think he’s shown his quality on and off the ball, and he’s definitely impressed us all. He sets standards for himself and we need to keep that as a team. He’s got a level now that he needs to reach every game. Today was an outstanding night for him, and [he] helped the team win the game.”

Curtis Jones was visibly nodding along to Alexander-Arnold’s suggestion that keeping his level high should be his target.

Asked to comment on whether these past nine games were a sort of second breakthrough, Curtis Jones answered in the affirmative:

“Yeah, of course. I was out for I think 15 weeks, you know I had a hard time. So now I’m back, I’m amongst the team, and I’m scoring goals and I’m helping the team as well.”

Closing out their short post-match chat, Jones was asked to provide more detail on why he’s made runs like the one which set up his first goal:

“The gaffer and the rest of the lads are encouraging me [to make those back post runs]. I’ve been settling in well, and now it’s time to start scoring goals — and you do that more when you’re in the box.”

You do indeed, Curtis.