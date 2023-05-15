Leicester City 0, Liverpool 3 - Match Recap: Scousers Shine For Reds

Leicester City 0 - 3 Liverpool

Foxes: N/A

Reds: Jones 33’ 36’, Alexander-Arnold 71’

Pre-Match

Liverpool send out a front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz. Curtis Jones keeps his spot in midfield next to captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. And the back five are as you’d expect.

Liverpool need all three points to continue to put pressure on Manchester United and Newcastle, and to keep their Champions League hopes alive. And, if we’re being picky, a lopsided win would really help their goal difference, and therefore their odds of catching Newcastle, should they drop enough points.

First Half

A full minute in and the ref (Craig Pawson) has already lost the plot. He’s given two incredibly soft fouls to the home side. I can’t wait until he waves “play on” after Mo gets his leg broken in the box.

OK, a full five minutes into the match and both Diaz and Gakpo have been hacked down with no call from the ref. This is going to be one of those, isn’t it?

Alisson has been a bit too busy for my liking in the early stages. He’s had to play sweeper keeper twice to prevent the Foxes from getting in, and had to react quickly to smoother a Jamie Vardy chance from close range.

Halfway through the half and Liverpool have gained some semblance of control, though they have yet to create really anything of note.

Just after the half-hour mark Liverpool score the opener, and it is a sexy one! Alisson puts a ball over the top for Diaz to run onto, he lays it off for Henderson, who plays it to Salah, who chips it perfectly to the back post for Jones to finish first time. Holy shit that was sexy.

And then Liverpool double their lead a moment later! And it’s Jones again, this time with a fantastic finish from the top of the box. Two goals for Liverpool, two for Jones, and two assists for Mo Salah.

Liverpool ended the half well on top, energized by the pair of goals from the Scouser. Leicester haven’t offered much in attack, but it’s a dangerous game if they come out in the second half, as Liverpool have shown an ability to hurt them in transition.

Second Half

Fifteen minutes into the second half and the most exciting thing has been a several minute rendition of “Si Señor.” And he’s not even in the 18. God I’ll miss that beautiful human. Seriously, the Traveling Kop have been singing it for about 10 minutes now.

The Traveling Kop didn’t stop singing about Bobby until Trent and Salah worked a free kick routine, with the latter assisting the former. Trent absolutely leathered that into the top corner. And that’s a hat trick of assists for the Egyptian King, for those keeping score at home.

Klopp makes a double change following the goal, bringing on Milner and Jota for Henderson and Diaz. And ten minutes later, Jones makes way for Fabio Carvalho. And a moment later, Klopp makes his final change, bringing on Harvey Elliott for Mo Salah.

Final Thoughts

It took a few moments of magic (and were they ever!) but it was a controlled performance that got the job done, and had the additional benefit of reeling in Newcastle’s goal differential advantage. Seven wins on the spin. Two more to go.