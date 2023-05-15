Leicester City vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LEICESTER CITY VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, May 15th |

Premier League | King Power Stadium

8PM GMT/3PM EST

One of the two teams that Liverpool are chasing for the last Champions League spots, in this case Newcastle, dropped points. This is undeniably a good thing. If one of the two teams drops points in each of the next three matchdays AND Liverpool win their remaining matches, then we’re in business.

In the meantime, it wouldn’t half help to make up a big chunk of the goal differential (in addition to getting those vital three points). Fulham recently hit Leicester for five. Let’s see if we can double that.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) / ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LEICESTER CITY

Teamsheets posted approximately one hour before kickoff.

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets posted approximately one hour before kickoff.

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.