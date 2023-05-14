Ragnar Klavan and YNWA Give Liverpool FC Flavor To Eurovision

For those not in the know, Liverpool hosted the finals of Eurovision last night. Traditionally, the event is hosted by the country who won the contest the previous year, which so happened to be Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine. However, with Ukraine entrenched in a war against the invasion of Russia, Liverpool was selected to stand in as the host, and boy did the city deliver.

What is Eurovision, you say? Well, it’s technically an annual event with entrants from all over the EU (and a couple of other countries for...reasons) to crown the country with the best original song. More than anything, however, Eurovision is an EVENT that is all about over the top theatrics.

Wanna relive last night’s AMAZING #Eurovision Grand Final? Here it is in 90 seconds! pic.twitter.com/8J3oakKod7 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 14, 2023

At the end of all of the performances, each country gets to vote for a country other than their own. When it was Estonia’s turn to cast their vote, it was former Liverpool FC cult hero Ragnar Klavan who was on screen to announce his country’s vote. He gave a shoutout to the city of Liverpool, where he spent two years. He also sent a message to Ukraine, stating that “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

Speaking of YNWA, the show performed a rendition of the LFC anthem. It started on the stage, but was picked up by the larger crowd gathered outside at Piers Head to watch the live broadcast.

With no Liverpool match on the weekend, it was still nice to see the city buzzing and get some LFC content as a bonus!