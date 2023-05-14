 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ragnar Klavan and YNWA Give Liverpool FC Flavor To Eurovision

The Liverpool cult hero was a surprise guest for the Eurovision finals, which closed out with a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

By Cruyff Turns Anonymous
/ new
Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

For those not in the know, Liverpool hosted the finals of Eurovision last night. Traditionally, the event is hosted by the country who won the contest the previous year, which so happened to be Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine. However, with Ukraine entrenched in a war against the invasion of Russia, Liverpool was selected to stand in as the host, and boy did the city deliver.

What is Eurovision, you say? Well, it’s technically an annual event with entrants from all over the EU (and a couple of other countries for...reasons) to crown the country with the best original song. More than anything, however, Eurovision is an EVENT that is all about over the top theatrics.

At the end of all of the performances, each country gets to vote for a country other than their own. When it was Estonia’s turn to cast their vote, it was former Liverpool FC cult hero Ragnar Klavan who was on screen to announce his country’s vote. He gave a shoutout to the city of Liverpool, where he spent two years. He also sent a message to Ukraine, stating that “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

Speaking of YNWA, the show performed a rendition of the LFC anthem. It started on the stage, but was picked up by the larger crowd gathered outside at Piers Head to watch the live broadcast.

With no Liverpool match on the weekend, it was still nice to see the city buzzing and get some LFC content as a bonus!

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside