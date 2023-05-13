Details Revealed About Schmadtke’s Liverpool Role

It has been about a week or so since news came out that Jörg Schmadtke is the front runner for the position at Liverpool that’s being vacated by Julian Ward’s departure this summer. But, no one really seems to know what Schmadtke’s job title is actually going to be. Sporting Director? Senior Transfer Consultant? Court Jester?

Christian Falk, the man who knows everything about the ins and outs of football in Germany recently with Caught Offside to explain the lowdown.

“The negotiations are very far in for Schmadtke, I heard.” Falk said. “He thought about retiring after leaving Wolfsburg in January. He said his wife is now making the decision and if in the next three months she can’t stand him anymore he has to go out and work again.

“So, I think it’s not easy for him to be coming back into a full-time job in July, especially not in Germany. I heard the talks started with the idea of an external consultant position working just for transfers. This idea included just a few months, especially the summer transfer window. Now the talks are looking at something more, which is why they are taking longer than expected.

“At a minimum, it will be a consultant role. If Liverpool wants and gets more from Schmadtke – that remains to be seen.”

A wait and see approach might make sense. All the rumors say him and Jurgen Klopp get along well, and if the recruitment department already has their targets line up, it makes sense for Schmadtke to come in to do the deals. He can then figure out if he wants to go back to annoying his wife or stay on full-time.