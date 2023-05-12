 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Academy Update: New Contract for Jarell Quansah

The promising local player has been with the club for 15 years

By Mari Lewis
Jarell Quansah of Liverpool in action during the PL2 game at AXA Training Centre on January 8, 2023 in Kirkby, England.
Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jarell Quansah has today signed a new contract, lengthening a stay at Liverpool that began when he was just five-years-old. The 20-year-old is from Warrington, and has been the backbone of a number of Academy sides, having captained the U18s — including in the FA Youth Cup Final — U19s, and U21s.

Quansah is a promising centerback with the capacity to score, and he was called up Thursday for England’s U20s World Cup squad, with the tournament set to begin on May 22nd.

This period marks a further progression for Quansah, who signed his first professional contract with the Reds back in 2021.

While he has yet to feature for the senior side, he has twice been named on the bench in the Caracao Cup last season, and went on loan to Bristol Rovers in January 2023.

