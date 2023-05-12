Final Run-In: Roberto Firmino Fitness Update

Per Jürgen Klopp, neither Naby Keïta nor Roberto Firmino will travel with the squad for Monday’s match against Leicester, though the Liverpool coach did note that Firmino is “close” to a return to the side:

“I saw Bobby in training yesterday and it looks like pretty much [he is] nearly there, but I don’t think he will be in for the weekend. If I go out of here and he will be in the session, I would be surprised. I assume that we start with him team training-wise after the Leicester game.”

Since it is Firmino’s last few games with Liverpool, there is a particular desire to see him play for at least one final time for the Reds, even if coming on to score a seventh against Manchester United is its own bit of farewell sentiment.

The Reds face Leicester away this Monday before hosting Aston Villa for the season’s final home game. The last match of the season is away at Southampton.