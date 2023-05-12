Jordan Henderson Optimistic About Liverpool’s Attacking Strength, Future Role

While there is much still to play for, Liverpool have had a disappointing season coming off of a historic challenge for the quadruple; however, captain, Jordan Henderson is feeling pretty good about his team’s chances in 2023-24.

The attack has been a particular area of excitement, with the midfielder highlighting to the quality-packed forward line of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz as a key to any future success. Although there certainly needs to be reinforcement in key areas such as midfield and defense, the skipper nevertheless is confident that the retooled attack will be key in Liverpool returning as a formidable force:

“Things evolve all the time and we’ve had new players come into that forward line and they are very exciting players,” Henderson said speaking to Sky Sports.

“There are a lot of different things we can use and different personnel that can do different things really. We have a lot of quality players that can go up front and all of them can score goals, so we need to use that to our advantage next season.”

The ever-present midfielder’s own future role in the squad has been called into question over the course of the campaign, with the 32-year-old contributing to a distinct lack of energy in the center of the park. However, the title-winning captain believes he still has a lot to offer:

“I feel really good still physically, to be honest,” the midfielder told Sky Sports.

“Of course, as you get a bit older you need to look at the one per cent details, your recovery around games and things like that, especially when you’re playing every three days.”

That grueling schedule last season that saw Liverpool play the maximum possible games, combined with failures of squad management that have left the club short in key areas have played a major role in the under performance. The “mentality monster” mindset that powered Jurgen Klopp’s Reds as they hauled in trophies year after year, a lack of consistency this season has instead instead become an issue, the skipper believes that a late season push that has seen them climb from mid-table to 5th in recent weeks is a sign they are beginning to return their old selves:

“It’s been a bit of a roller coaster for us this season to be honest. We’ve probably struggled to find consistency for the majority of it. The good thing is we look a lot more like ourselves and I think there is still a long way to go in terms of improvement for us but the signs are good.

“Hopefully we can finish these three games off strongly and take that into next season.”