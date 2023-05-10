Liverpool Request for Season Opener to Be Played Away from Anfield

Liverpool FC have made a request to the Premier League to play their first match next season away from home in order to give an additional week of final construction work on the new Anfield Road stand. You may remember the club doing the same thing in the 2016/17 campaign, as the team travelled to play Arsenal, Burnley, Burton Albion and Tottenham before the Main Stand was opened to fans.

Construction work on the new Anfield Road stand will intensify after Jürgen Klopp’s men play their final home game of the season against Aston Villa on 20 May. An additional 7000 seats will be added to the stand, and will make Anfield the third largest stadium in the country, with a total capacity of 61,000, just below Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,062) and Old Trafford (75,0653).

Work on this expansion began on September 2021, and it’s honestly remarkable that they’ve gone through two whole seasons of games with an active building sight, without affecting the fan experience. Kudos to the stadium operations staff for pulling this feat off!