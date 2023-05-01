Jota: “Getting The Winner Is Always Special”

If a bad performance happens in a game that ended with Liverpool getting 3 points, did it even happen? Yes, it did. But whatever, who cares, we got the three points anyway. For Diogo Jota, getting the winner was particularly important, especially after everything went to shit after the first fifteen minutes.

“We made it harder for ourselves after [being] 3-0 up,” Jota told the club’s website after the match ended. “We need to avoid being in this situation, but then in the end it will be a day to remember for all the people that were in the stands and especially for me, of course. Getting the winner is always something special.”

“I think everyone dreams to score a winner [in the] last minute. I saw the ball landing, I thought he might pass it to the ‘keeper and I believed that I could score. It’s fantastic for me.”

“Everyone wants to defend, obviously, but at that moment it was important to get second balls to control the game better,” he added, when asked about what Klopp told him when he came on. “That’s what he asked, I think we did that when I came on, but then the second goal gave Tottenham confidence. This is the Premier League and it’s hard to manage, but in the end we got the win and that was the most important thing.”

It’s hard to leave a game going ‘well, whatever,’ but truly, whatever. It’s three points against Spurs and we’re fifth in the league. What else can we ask for?