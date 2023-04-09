 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool 2, Arsenal 2: Man Of The Match

With a pulsating draw in the books, we want you to help us choose Liverpool’s man of the match.

By Cruyff Turns Anonymous
Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images

After a dismal start to the match, Liverpool roared back to life midway through the first half after Paul Tierney lost control of the match. The Reds ramped up the pressure thanks to subs Thiago and Roberto Firmino in the second half, with the Brazilian scoring late in the second half to give Liverpool the draw. Jordan Henderson had one of his more solid performances of the season, and Ibrahima Konaté was sensational in the back and came a whisker from scoring a late winner.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

