Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Arsenal with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By WaterWorldIsMyNightmare
Liverpool Training Session Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

LIVERPOOL VS. ARSENAL

| Sunday, April 9th |
Premier League | Anfield
4:30PM GMT/11:30AM EST

Liverpool welcome league leaders Arsenal to Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners, who have won their last seven league matches, will be looking to keep the pressure on second-place Manchester City by pushing their lead back to eight points.

Liverpool’s form has been considerably worse over that same period of time, and realistically they probably need to take all three points to keep their rapidly diminishing chances of sneaking into the top four alive.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport 3 (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Arsenal

