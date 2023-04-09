Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. ARSENAL
| Sunday, April 9th |
Premier League | Anfield
4:30PM GMT/11:30AM EST
Liverpool welcome league leaders Arsenal to Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners, who have won their last seven league matches, will be looking to keep the pressure on second-place Manchester City by pushing their lead back to eight points.
Liverpool’s form has been considerably worse over that same period of time, and realistically they probably need to take all three points to keep their rapidly diminishing chances of sneaking into the top four alive.
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport 3 (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
The Reds to take on Arsenal #LIVARS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2023
Arsenal
⚫️ ⚡️️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2023
White at the back
Saka returns
Jesus in attack
Let’s do this - together! pic.twitter.com/n7mlX1qjQC
JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY
