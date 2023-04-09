Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

| Sunday, April 9th |

Premier League | Anfield

4:30PM GMT/11:30AM EST

Liverpool welcome league leaders Arsenal to Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners, who have won their last seven league matches, will be looking to keep the pressure on second-place Manchester City by pushing their lead back to eight points.

Liverpool’s form has been considerably worse over that same period of time, and realistically they probably need to take all three points to keep their rapidly diminishing chances of sneaking into the top four alive.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport 3 (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

The Reds to take on Arsenal #LIVARS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2023

Arsenal

⚫️ ⚡️️



White at the back

Saka returns

Jesus in attack



Let’s do this - together! pic.twitter.com/n7mlX1qjQC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2023

