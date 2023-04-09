Rumour Mongering: Could Kim Min-Jae Be Available For A Cut Rate Price?

With the season currently teetering on the edge of disaster, Liverpool are already looking ahead to their summer rebuild. Every day there are new headlines about which players are being linked with a move to Merseyside. One popular player to link with Liverpool recently is Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae. According to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione the defender might be available for a cheaper price due to the Naples club’s finances.

“In any case, Napoli’s idea is to offer him an extension at the end of the season to take his contract to five years, therefore expiring in June 2028, with a salary of €2.5 million net per season, plus half a million in bonuses,” Cerchione said to Football News 24.

“Even this figure seems to be a tad low for a defender of his calibre, but Napoli are not going any further out of respect for their salary cap. If a solution cannot be found, he could be playing elsewhere already next season: Liverpool and Manchester United are on him, with Paris Saint-Germain giving him a thought.

“An entangled situation: certainly until the end of the season there will be no talk of his future, although the club has already informed the boy’s entourage.

“To be more precise, the termination clause varies from 40 million in favour of clubs that do not play the Champions League.

“In the event that Napoli itself does not qualify for the next edition of the European Cup, to 70 million for clubs committed to the most important European competition for clubs and turnovers that exceed a certain threshold.”

Should Liverpool not qualify for the Champions League next season, they might be able to sign the defender for cheaper.