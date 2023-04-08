Liverpool vs. Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

LIVERPOOL VS ARSENAL

| Sunday, April 9th |

Premier League | Anfield

4:30PM GMT/11:30AM EST

As the remaining games dwindle down, Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield in a must win game. Well, they’re all must wins going forward. Arsenal come on the back of an excellent season when they’ll probably lift the Premier League trophy.

Some good news for the Reds is that Thiago Alcantara may be available to play after 10 games on the injury bench. Virgil van Dijk has also recovered from the illness that kept him out of the goalless draw against Chelsea in midweek. However, Luis Díaz will not be ready to join the team.

Arsenal have won seven Premier League games in a row, including four matches away from home. Gabriel Jesus has returned for Mikel Arteta and picked up a brace in their victory against Leeds United.

However, Liverpool have history on their side against the Gunners. They are currently unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games against Arsenal. Hopefully this is a trend that will continue on Sunday, and we will see the Liverpool that devastated Manchester United instead of the Liverpool who showed up against Manchester City.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Núñez

Klopp made several changes between the City and Chelsea games. He claimed the draw at Stamford Bridge was a small step in the right direction. It’s unlikely that Thiago will be ready to start the match, but he may come in off the bench.

Mohamed Salah should be back in the starting XI after he came off the bench against Chelsea. Stefan Bajcetic, Calvin Ramsay, and Naby Keïta are all unavailable.

For Arsenal, Arteta is missing Eddie Nketiah, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny, while William Saliba is a doubt.

What the Managers Had to Say

Jurgen Klopp: “Mikel is building this team for a few years now and obviously the outcome is pretty impressive. The way they play is fun to watch, to be honest, it’s super-lively, really good football, top players on the pitch, good match plans.”

Mikel Arteta: “I have more admiration because it shows the difficulty of being at the top and transforming a football club, their identity, their beliefs and their competitive capacity for the last six or seven years. It shows how difficult it is to maintain and sustain that level. We all have difficult moments but especially with what they’ve done at the club, I think it’s something remarkable. ”

The Officials

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Scott Ledger. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.

Kickoff is set for 4:30PM GMT/11:30AM EST tomorrow. Stick with The Liverpool Offside team to keep yourself up to date with team news and match buildup, live updates, and post-match reaction. If you want to join the discussion, sign up for an SB Nation account and have your say on the action as it happens.