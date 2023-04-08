Fabinho Wants to Use the Energy of Anfield Against Arsenal

Liverpool have had a tough set of games recently. It started last weekend when they played Manchester City and continued midweek against Chelsea. On Sunday, the Reds are set to welcome league leaders Arsenal to Anfield. In years past, this wouldn’t be so concerning, but given Liverpool’s current form, you’d be forgiven if you felt less optimistic.

Fabinho understands the concerns, but in his pre-match interview said he hoped that the team could harness the power of the home fans to find a way to three points.

“We have some days to recover, so it will be good for us [as] we try to prepare this game,” Fabinho said.

“This season when we play at Anfield, it’s usually where we play our best football. We played good games against big teams this season – we beat City, we beat United at home. So yes, we will try to use the crowd and try to play our best football again because if you don’t play, we can’t beat Arsenal.”

It’s hard to believe that this otherwise lackluster season is also the one that included some of the team’s most devastatingly comprehensive victories. It’s the duality of this team, and hopefully they’ll be showing that side of themselves on Sunday.