Lucas Leiva Lauds Jürgen Klopp’s Managerial Style

The Brazilian worked briefly under Klopp at the end of his time as a Red

By Mari Lewis
Liverpool fans hold up a flag that reads Lucas Leiva Scouse Brazilian during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Middlesbrough at Anfield on May 21, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Lucas Leiva gave an exclusive interview to Liverpoolfc.com,

Speaking on Jürgen Klopp, the Brazilian discussed how he was impressed with the German manager from quite early on:

You could feel his presence...A very open guy. One day I went to his office to speak with him, I wasn’t happy with something and he said, ‘Lucas, I can tell you what I think, not what you want to listen [to].’ [From] that day, for me, he was the man.

The way he managed the club and the group I think is a unique way. He’s very open; he always says, ‘I’m your friend but I’m not your best friend.’ As soon as he arrived we could feel something was changing for good, and he proved [to] us that he was the right man.

Jürgen is very special. He texted me when he saw the news. The relationship I created with him was fantastic and he’s right: when I was on the bench my mood used to change completely! I agree with him! ‘It won’t happen again, it won’t happen again!’

The full interview with Leiva is available on LFCTV GO.

