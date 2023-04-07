 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arsenal Clash Likely Comes Too Soon for Luis Díaz

The Colombian is on the cusp of returning from long-term injury

By Mari Lewis
&nbsp;Luis Diaz and Rhys Williams of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on April 06, 2023 in Kirkby, England.
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the match with Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday, head coach Jürgen Klopp cautioned supporters against expecting involvement from Luis Díaz. The Colombian has been in full training and is close to a return, but the club seem to be opting for patience.

While Díaz is “training completely normal,” he likely won’t be risked as soon as Sunday. Per Klopp:

The plan with Luis is that he will be available 100 per cent for Leeds. Again, it looks good, everything is fine, but it was a long, long injury and so we have to be careful. We will probably not involve him for Sunday.

While the league leaders will provide a heavy challenge for a Liverpool side struggling with poor form, keeping Díaz healthy long-term is certainly the priority.

