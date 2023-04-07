Thiago Returns To Training Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Liverpool supporters are desperate for good news after a chastening run of form has seen them both fall off the pace in the race for top four in the league and bow out of the Champions League in the first knockout round.

The Anfield faithful may have received that vital jolt in the arm as Thiago Alcantara returned from a lengthy spell out through injury and was pictured in training on Thursday.

The Spanish international has missed the past 10 games in which the team secured rousing wins over Manchester United and Newcastle but were also humbled twice by Real Madrid, routed at the Etihad against Manchester City, while dropping points to struggling sides like Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

The Reds take on league leaders Arsenal on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to keep their flagging hopes at qualifying for next season’s Champions League alive. The Liverpool manager will be hoping that the 31-year-old is able to contribute as Liverpool travel to the Emirates for the crucial clash.

Not present at training in the club pictures were Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, and Diogo Jota although no injury news is expected at this time. However, Virgil Van Dijk was spotted after missing out on Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea due to illness.