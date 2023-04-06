Alisson: “We Are Human Beings”

In the second half of an extraordinarily drab 0-0 draw against Chelsea, Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker and captain Jordan Henderson were seen getting into it; the pair were yelling in each other’s faces before Henderson brushed past the keeper with his shoulder while walking past.

One would assume it was just tempers flaring up in the heat of the moment, but that didn’t stop clips of the incident from going viral in the wake of the game, even though the pair could be seen talking after the match and smiling arm-in-arm heading down the tunnel after the game. Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Alisson has spoken more about the incident, and the players’ frustration with recent results:

“Me and Henderson, we are two people who fight, who give our lives for their team. And on the field, there is no way to ask ‘please?’” “So sometimes it seems that the mood is high, but it’s two people trying to fix it, do things in the best way for the team and try to help. Of course, it’s been difficult, it’s been a great challenge [this season].” “We are human beings and we feel as much as anyone else. We get frustrated when something negative happens. We rejoice when we are well. But football, the difference is that we can’t spend a long time lamenting because that’s the good side of football.” “When things are going badly, two, three days after a match that the team doesn’t play well, there’s already an opportunity that can show again. So that’s our challenge this season. Each game will show our real quality and play together as a team.”

There are not a lot of games left to show that quality, but I do appreciate the passion from our keeper. He’s been the team’s best player, and I shudder to think where the team would be without him between the posts this season.