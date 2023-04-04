 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game at Chelsea with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By Zachary Marx
/ new
Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

CHELSEA VS LIVERPOOL

| Tuesday, April 4th |
Premier League | Stamford Bridge
8PM BST/3PM EST

Please don’t suck, Liverpool. Pretty please. With a cherry on top.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview:

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport 3 (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

CHELSEA

LIVERPOOL

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside