Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

CHELSEA VS LIVERPOOL

| Tuesday, April 4th |

Premier League | Stamford Bridge

8PM BST/3PM EST

Please don’t suck, Liverpool. Pretty please. With a cherry on top.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview:

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport 3 (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

CHELSEA

LIVERPOOL

#CHELIV TEAM NEWS



Our line-up to take on Chelsea tonight. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2023

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.