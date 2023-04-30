 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Tottenham with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By WaterWorldIsMyNightmare
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

LIVERPOOL VS TOTTENHAM

| Sunday, April 30th |

Premier League | Anfield

4:30PM BST/11:30AM EST

The Reds look to extend their winning streak to four and keep their top-four hopes alive against a Spurs side that’s picked up just one point from their last three matches.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1(Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

TOTTENHAM

