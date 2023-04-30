Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS TOTTENHAM

| Sunday, April 30th |

Premier League | Anfield

4:30PM BST/11:30AM EST

The Reds look to extend their winning streak to four and keep their top-four hopes alive against a Spurs side that’s picked up just one point from their last three matches.

LIVERPOOL

Team news is IN



This is how we line up for #LIVTOT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 30, 2023

TOTTENHAM

Two changes ahead of #LIVTOT as Deki and Ben Davies come into the starting XI pic.twitter.com/1NFESwVxQl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 30, 2023

