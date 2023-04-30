Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS TOTTENHAM
| Sunday, April 30th |
Premier League | Anfield
4:30PM BST/11:30AM EST
The Reds look to extend their winning streak to four and keep their top-four hopes alive against a Spurs side that’s picked up just one point from their last three matches.
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Tottenham
Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1(Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: NBC (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
Team news is IN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 30, 2023
This is how we line up for #LIVTOT
TOTTENHAM
Two changes ahead of #LIVTOT as Deki and Ben Davies come into the starting XI pic.twitter.com/1NFESwVxQl— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 30, 2023
