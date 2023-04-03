Klopp Talk: Both Teams on a Quick Turnaround and Needing a Reaction

Head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday’s match with Chelsea, noting that Liverpool are in dire need of a reaction:

As badly as it’s possible. We need [a reaction], definitely. So, again, super-strange game [at Man City]; OK first half, awful second half. We said it. It’s unacceptable but happened anyway, and now we have to make sure we are ready. That’s it.

Chelsea, who lost at home to Aston Villa and subsequently fired Graham Potter, are on a similar turnaround ahead of the match, and Klopp is uncertain how much of an impact the management change will have:

I don’t know now, you told me the coaching staff obviously will stay, and we have not a real session between the last and the game tomorrow night. So, we have today obviously a session, but from a recovery point of view you cannot do any intense stuff mentally and physically, so it’s more talking. That’s what they will do, definitely. But I am pretty sure Chelsea, the players, want to show a reaction, whatever, it always is. When you saw the Bayern game against Dortmund, there was a reaction for whatever reason. That’s it.

Liverpool come into this match in 8th on 42 points (with a goal difference of +15), while Chelsea sit in 11th on 38 points (with a goal difference of -1).