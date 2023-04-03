Klopp Talk: “We Should Play More Consistently”

The first game back after international break is never a good one, but a loss against Manchester City is never easy to swallow. But (as has been the case far too many times this season) the loss is behind us and for Jurgen Klopp, it’s time to look forward to Tuesday and to Chelsea.

“Yes, but we have to do that [the day after the loss],” Klopp told the club’s website yesterday. “I told the boys now there is nothing from my side to say for tonight. Everything is obvious and everyone needs to think about it and then tomorrow we have to talk about it, but that was nothing for now. It is not a lot of time, but it is time – we don’t play tomorrow, we play Tuesday. We should play better, especially more consistently. Being good while you’re feeling good is OK, but not being good when you don’t feel 100 per cent is obviously not possible in the Premier League.”

“That’s what happens in the moment; we spoke about it in the press conference yesterday. Being 1-0 down this year changed pretty much everything for us. I don’t like to mention these things, but I cannot ignore it as well. Again, today we concede two quick goals and, again, then it is super-difficult here – if not nearly impossible – to come back from a two-goal deficit, but you can make it a bit more difficult for them if you stick to the things you did in your good moments. That was not there anymore and that’s why then the difference was so massive. It is not nice to be part of the team when the crowd starts [oles] with each pass. It is not nice, but it still happens from time to time.”

Liverpool will travel to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and hopefully put on less of a messy performance there.