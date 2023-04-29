Alexander-Arnold On Playing Centrally: “I Enjoy Getting On The Ball”

Anyone who has watched the last few Liverpool FC matches has seen Trent Alexander-Arnold occupying central areas much more than he typically does, especially when the Reds are attacking. The clear, purposeful shift in tactics has coincided with an uptick in form and a string of positive results.

The fullback didn’t downplay how much he is enjoying the modified role Jürgen Klopp has him playing of late, but he did push back on the idea that he’s the only one playing a new role, and that said role has him playing further up the pitch than he typically plays.

“Of course [I’m enjoying it],” the 24-year-old admitted in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I wouldn’t say just between. No, it’s not just been like me and him [Klopp] and we’ve conjured up a plan.

“No, it’s a team system. It’s getting the best out of players. Yeah, I do [enjoy it]. I do, definitely. I wouldn’t quite say it’s further up personally. It’s not like I’m getting into the box and scoring goals.

“It’s more just in the center of the pitch. I enjoy getting on the ball. I enjoy passing and just being creative in those areas.”

The modified role Klopp has the Scouser playing is certainly accentuating the talented defender’s abilities. He is able to impact Liverpool’s attack much more by playing more centrally, and the results are incredibly easy to spot. Trent has racked up five assists in his last four outings. Don’t be surprised to see him continue to attack up the center of the pitch for the final stretch of the season.