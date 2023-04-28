Curtis Jones is Gathering Momentum

Curtis Jones once again put in a strong performance as he continues to find himself in Liverpool’s starting line-up after some time without inclusion.

Jones continues to impress, and is gaining admirers: on his podcast for The Ringer Ian Wright lodged his hopes that any incoming midfielders don’t push Jones out of the side, as he shows such promise as a young player.

In his pre-Tottenham press conference, Jürgen Klopp also praised the Scouse midfielder:

He’s played five in a row but it didn’t look like that would be possible because of a freakish injury, we’ve been super careful with him. He couldn’t train a full week because we were in Europe and didn’t train properly if you like. He’s been really good. It’s always like this with academy players, people fancy big transfers so if a young player plays good football people say: ‘that’s OK but I’d rather bring him or him in’. He is only in the squad because he has real quality. He is safe on the ball, defending well.

His comments suggest that he agrees with Wright — and we can expect more from Jones in coming weeks.