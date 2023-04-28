Klopp Talk: On Results and Season Goals

The result against West Ham puts us in an unfamiliar place as fans this season: in the midst of a run of wins.

Head coach Jürgen Klopp answered questions from the press regarding Liverpool’s sudden regaining of form, and whether it’s a signal of things to come for the end of the season:

“We did what we did. For a long period of time, it was really good. What we lacked this year was consistency. That’s what we have to change and it’s what we are working on.

“It’s too early to speak about consistency. I am happy with the performances in the moment as I saw a lot of things we want to see in games, and that’s really pleasing for the coach. We want to focus on us, but we cannot ignore the quality of the opponent. There is always something to improve. I am absolutely OK with us at the moment, but we have to stay focused and show the most important prize in football is three points.”

The Reds are relying on others to slip up, but this run of form does allow Reds supporters to dream of a top four finish. Klopp was more measured and realistic in what a good result for the season would be, including Europa League:

“We will take what we get. We didn’t start the season saying it will be fantastic but the season taught us a few things. We want to create a basis to qualify for the best possible scenario. Squeeze everything out.”

Spurs are the next test to see what Liverpool can get when it all shakes out.