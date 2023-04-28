Mohamed Salah Premier League Goals Record Broken

The Premier League record for individual goals scored in a season has resided in Liverpool for nearly 10 years. However, on Wednesday, that title has moved down the M62 to Manchester courtesy of Man City’s Erling Haaland.

The reigning league champions’ star striker reached 33 goals for the season in his side’s 4-1 win over leaders Arsenal, taking him past the 32 goals Mohamed Salah scored in his debut season for Liverpool in the 2017-18 season. Prior to the Egyptian, the distinction had belonged to another Red, Luis Suarez who’s tally of 31 goals in the 2013-14 title-challenging season tied the mark set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Alan Shearer, six and 12 years before respectively.

While Haaland will not be able to challenge the 60-goal single season mark set by Everton’s Dixie Dean in 1928, the Norwegian will certainly have his eyes on Shearer’s 42-game Premier League record of 34 strikes.

Despite losing his place in the record book, Salah is not having a bad season himself, having netted 16 times in the league and 26 times in all competitions, even despite his side’s underwhelming season.

In fact, four more goals in the final six league matches of the campaign will see the Egyptian King reach 20 goals in five of his six campaigns since arriving at Anfield. The Reds will likely need all of their talisman’s goal-scoring prowess to make a final push for Champions League football next term as the run-in grows ever sharper.