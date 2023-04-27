Liverpool End Winless Streak in White Away Jerseys

With a 2-1 win against West Ham at the London Stadium, Liverpool FC finally broke the curse and won a game in their trippy multicoloured white away kit.

Fortunately, Jürgen Klopp’s men managed to win in London, marking the end of a cold winless streak in these bizarre kits. The Reds have trips to Leicester and Southampton left, but the white kit will probably not be broken out for those games.

This was the record of the team in those kits coming into the game:

Liverpool's record in their white away kit this season:



5 games

0 wins

1 draw

4 losses

3 goals

7 conceded#LFC #BOULIV — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) March 11, 2023

Curse or not, Liverpool’s away form has been dreadful. Going into the game last night, the Reds had only three wins in 13 away games, losing seven with a goal difference of -7. Hopefully, we’ll have an away kit that boosts our performance soon, as Liverpool are rumoured to have a classic green and white strip as their primary away kit next season.