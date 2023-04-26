 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

West Ham vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game against West Ham with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By Zachary Marx
Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

WEST HAM VS. LIVERPOOL

| Wednesday, April 26th |
Premier League | London Stadium
7:45PM GMT/2:45PM EST

“If Liverpool manage a win against West Ham, it will be called ‘a winning streak!’ It has happened before!” - Lou Brown, probably

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: West Ham vs. Liverpool

Television: BT Sport 5 (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 2 (India); Astro SuperSport (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 1 (Nigeria); 223 Hub Premier 3 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

WEST HAM

LIVERPOOL

