West Ham vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

West Ham vs Liverpool

| Wednesday, April 26th |

Premier League | London Stadium

7:45PM BST / 2:45PM EST

In a shockingly disappointing season, Liverpool are somehow still in the chase — however tenuous — for a top four spot, courtesy of a pair of consecutive wins and a lack of stability from the teams ahead of them in the table.

Similarly, West Ham are looking to finish an underwhelming campaign on a high themselves, having made their way to the Europa Conference League semi-final despite a shocking start to the Premier League season that has seen them dip into the relegation zone on multiple occasions.

The Hammers haven’t lost a game of football since the beginning of March, but they’ve also only beaten the Reds once since January 2016 and lost 1-0 at Anfield back October, so David Moyes’ charges appear due a challenge as they’ll be looking to continue their run of form and put an end to that of their visitors tomorrow night.

With the exception of long-term absentee Gianluca Scamacca, Moyes will be able to field all his best players on Wednesday, including notorious handful Michail Antonio and former rumoured Liverpool target Jarred Bowen.

Projected Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Jota, Gakpo, Salah

For the Reds, Ibrahima Konaté will be a game-day decision as the Frenchman picked up a knock at the weekend, but otherwise the back line will be intact, with Virgil van Dijk, manning the centre and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson covering the flanks.

In midfield, Naby Keïta is reportedly close to returning from a muscle injury — hands up if you’ve any idea when he suffered this one — but Thiago featured at the weekend and might be due a start, most likely alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, in a constellation that should allow Andy Robertson to take up more familiar positions in attack. Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are potential wild cards

Up top, Diogo Jota has struck a vein of goalscoring form after nearly a year of drought and is likely to retain his place, with Mohamed Salah all but guaranteed to start opposite him, making the decision of Darwin or Gakpo in the central striker role Jürgen Klopp’s main decision to make. Luis Díaz will likely feature at some point during the game as he continues to build his match fitness.

What the Managers Said

Jürgen Klopp: “West Ham is a top, top, top set piece team as well. We have to be prepared for that again. The ball will be on the ground from time to time so we have to be ready for that.”

David Moyes: “I don’t think it’s fair to say what we need to stay up, but we need to get more points still. If we get more, it means the teams below us need to get more as well.“

The Officials

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant referees: Simon Bennett, James Mainwaring

Fourth official: Andy Davies

VAR: Neil Swarbrick, Darren Cann

Kickoff is set for 7:45PM GMT/2:45PM EST tomorrow, and television listings for the match can be found on LiveSoccerTV.

In the meantime, and as always, we’ll be keeping you updated with all the buildup to the game, including team news as it’s released, our live matchday thread, and post-match recaps from The Liverpool Offside staff. If you want to join the discussion, sign up for an SB Nation account to have your say on the action as it happens.