Klopp On Top 4 Chances: “We Will See How That Looks In A Few Weeks”

After yesterday’s win over Nottingham Forest, Liverpool sit in seventh place on the Premier League table. With an extra match played, they are six points behind fourth-place Newcastle United and the coveted final Champion’s League position. This means that with seven matches to play, Liverpool do not control their own destiny for Champions League qualification. They can only qualify if the teams ahead of them drop points multiple times.

Because of this lack of control over qualification, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is not concerning himself with the scenarios that would see his side sneak into the top four.

“Top four in the moment we have nothing to do [with], we will see how that looks in a few weeks,” Klopp told Premier League Productions after yesterday’s win.

“For us the three options is no European football, [UEFA Europa] Conference League, or Europa League. That’s the two things we can fight for. The rest we have no influence.

“If the teams above us win everything then we just watch, so that’s not in my mind.”

Given Liverpool’s struggles and inconsistency this season, it’s understandable that the manager wouldn’t really want to get into hypotheticals that would likely require his side winning at least six of their seven remaining matches to even have a chance at fourth place. Instead, he leaned on his usual approach of worrying about only the next opponent.

“It’s really [we need to] take it game by game, try to win another one,” said Klopp. “We have the next one coming up with West Ham which is super tough. West Ham fights for absolutely everything.”

“We can watch them tomorrow and go from there, but it will be tough again and that’s what we are concerned about.”