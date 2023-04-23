Diogo Jota: Team is Believing More in Themselves

Diogo Jota’s return from injury has seen a string of bright performances, as well as a few crucial goals. His double against Nottingham Forest yesterday helped Liverpool secure a win against a soon-to-be-relegated side fighting for survival in the Premier League.

“They are fighting for their lives, fighting for [to avoid] relegation. Of course they defend a little bit deep, they want to avoid us scoring and get those chances in set-pieces or in counter-attacks, so it’s always hard, never easy. But it’s important to win and in the end we did that in these last two matches, that is perfect”, Jota reflected after the game.

Despite conceding two goals, the Reds forged ahead as they climb the uphill battle of trying to secure a top four spot. But the performance showed the belief amongst the squad.

“I think that is important, that shows that the team is believing each time more in ourselves and that’s really important to take for the future”, Jota said.

Morale was low after the draw against title contenders Arsenal, but the wins against Leeds and Forest have improved the squad’s resolve somewhat.

“It gives confidence to the team. We believe in what we are doing and against Arsenal the win was there for us in the end but unfortunately we could not take it. But it’s two in a row already and this is the only way we can fight to be in the highest position in the table”, Jota added.