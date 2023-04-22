Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2: Man of the Match

It wasn’t the most straightforward win Liverpool will ever get, but three points count all the same. The Reds defeated Nottingham Forest by a score of 3-2, all five goals coming in the second half for both teams. Liverpool’s goals were scored by Mo Salah and Diogo Jota, who netted twice.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.